Officials say two people have been killed and at least one person is missing after multiple pedestrians were struck by a train in northern Ohio

2 killed, at least 1 missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio, officials say

In this photo provided by Emerson Young, first responders are at the scene where a train sits idle on tracks after striking multiple pedestrians Sunday evening, May 18, 2025, in Fremont, Ohio. (Emerson Young via AP)

In this photo provided by Emerson Young, first responders are at the scene where a train sits idle on tracks after striking multiple pedestrians Sunday evening, May 18, 2025, in Fremont, Ohio. (Emerson Young via AP)

In this photo provided by Emerson Young, first responders are at the scene where a train sits idle on tracks after striking multiple pedestrians Sunday evening, May 18, 2025, in Fremont, Ohio. (Emerson Young via AP)

In this photo provided by Emerson Young, first responders are at the scene where a train sits idle on tracks after striking multiple pedestrians Sunday evening, May 18, 2025, in Fremont, Ohio. (Emerson Young via AP)

FREMONT, Ohio -- Two people were killed and at least one person is missing after multiple pedestrians were struck by a train Sunday evening in northern Ohio, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in Fremont, near Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland, WTOL-TV reported.

Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez confirmed two fatalities.

Emergency crews were searching the Sandusky River near the Miles Newton Bridge for at least one missing person, the TV station reported. Authorities closed the bridge.

Freemont police said on X that the bridge has been closed and urged people to stay away from the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.