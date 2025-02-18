2 people killed in Oregon avalanche near a snowmobile trail, authorities say

Search and rescue crews have recovered the bodies of two people buried in an avalanche near a snowmobile trail in Oregon

FILE - A view of four our central Oregon Cascade Mountain Range peaks, from left, Broken Top, South Sister, Middle Sister and North Sister, as seen from near Sisters, Ore., April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

FILE - A view of four our central Oregon Cascade Mountain Range peaks, from left, Broken Top, South Sister, Middle Sister and North Sister, as seen from near Sisters, Ore., April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

FILE - A view of four our central Oregon Cascade Mountain Range peaks, from left, Broken Top, South Sister, Middle Sister and North Sister, as seen from near Sisters, Ore., April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

FILE - A view of four our central Oregon Cascade Mountain Range peaks, from left, Broken Top, South Sister, Middle Sister and North Sister, as seen from near Sisters, Ore., April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

BEND, Ore. -- Two people were killed in an avalanche in Oregon's Cascade Mountains, authorities said Tuesday.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said that its search and rescue unit had recovered two bodies from near a snowmobile trail in Happy Valley.

Earlier Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it had responded overnight to reports of a possible avalanche in the area, located near Broken Top peak, west of the city of Bend and northeast of Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort.

Avalanche danger in the Central Cascades is currently “considerable," a three on a scale of zero to five, according to the Avalanche Center forecast.