2 people killed in Oregon avalanche near a snowmobile trail, authorities say
ByThe Associated Press
February 18, 2025, 5:13 PM
BEND, Ore. -- Two people were killed in an avalanche in Oregon's Cascade Mountains, authorities said Tuesday.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said that its search and rescue unit had recovered two bodies from near a snowmobile trail in Happy Valley.
Earlier Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it had responded overnight to reports of a possible avalanche in the area, located near Broken Top peak, west of the city of Bend and northeast of Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort.
Avalanche danger in the Central Cascades is currently “considerable," a three on a scale of zero to five, according to the Avalanche Center forecast.