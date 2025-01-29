2 police officers and a suspect wounded in a Connecticut shooting

Two Connecticut police officers have been shot and wounded while trying to execute a search warrant in New Haven, where a person described by authorities as a suspect was also injured

By The Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Two Connecticut police officers were shot and wounded Wednesday morning while trying to execute a search warrant in New Haven, where a person described by authorities as a suspect was also injured.

The two West Haven officers were expected to survive their injuries, New Haven police said. Authorities said a suspect was also struck by gunfire, but their condition was not disclosed.

TV news video showed an apartment building with broken windows and cordoned off with yellow police tape.

New Haven police said the state inspector general's office will be investigating the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.