23 migrants arrested after coming ashore in South Florida

A group of migrants has been taken into federal custody after coming ashore in South Florida

August 24, 2021, 10:33 PM
1 min read

MIAMI -- A group of migrants was taken into federal custody after coming ashore Tuesday afternoon in South Florida.

Federal officers and local law enforcement took 23 migrants into custody near Key Biscayne, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Thomas Martin posted on social media.

Officials said the group had been smuggled ashore.

Federal officials didn't immediately say where the migrants had come from.

Top Stories

Pregnant nurse dies from COVID-19, leaving behind husband and daughter

3 hours ago

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

3 hours ago

Afghanistan updates: Biden says 'on a pace' to keep Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline

13 minutes ago

On Location: August 24, 2021

3 hours ago

Top Stories

New lawsuit alleges P320 handgun has design, manufacturing flaws

Aug 24, 10:39 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Pregnant nurse dies from COVID-19, leaving behind husband and daughter

3 hours ago

Inside the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

4 hours ago

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

Top Stories

New lawsuit alleges P320 handgun has design, manufacturing flaws

Aug 24, 10:39 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Pregnant nurse dies from COVID-19, leaving behind husband and daughter

3 hours ago

Inside the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

4 hours ago

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

Top Stories

New lawsuit alleges P320 handgun has design, manufacturing flaws

Aug 24, 10:39 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Pregnant nurse dies from COVID-19, leaving behind husband and daughter

3 hours ago

Inside the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

4 hours ago

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events