250 pigs escape; most back, some with help from hot dog buns

A Vermont farmer says most of the 250 pigs that escaped earlier this month from a fenced-in area have returned — with the help of a trail of hot dog buns.

Walter Jeffries of Sugar Mountain Farm in Orange says the fence was damaged by vandalism on Aug. 11. He says roughly 50 adult pigs and 200 piglets escaped.

He said Thursday that the vast majority of the pigs are back.

The town clerk says that some pigs can still be spotted on or along a road near the farm. She says that is creating a nuisance for drivers and walkers and could be dangerous for the pigs.

Town Clerk Angela Eastman says as of Thursday that Jeffries faces a fine of nearly $82,000 because the animals have been or are in the town right of way.