2nd man charged in death of retired St. Louis police captain

O'FALLON, Mo. -- A second man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn during a pawn shop break-in that followed a night of violent protests.

Mark Jackson, 22, of St. Louis, was charged with second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, stealing and three counts of armed criminal action. The charges were filed Thursday but confirmed Monday by Allison Hawk, a spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Stephan Cannon, 24, the suspected shooter, was earlier charged with first-degree murder, robbery and other crimes. Both men are jailed without bond. Jackson does not have a listed attorney.

Dorn, 77, was killed June 2 on the sidewalk outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. Dorn’s last moments were caught on video and apparently posted on Facebook Live, though the video has since been taken down.

Dorn’s death came on a violent night in St. Louis, where four officers were shot, officers were pelted with rocks and fireworks, and dozens of businesses were burglarized or damaged, including a convenience store that burned.

The unrest occurred during one of many protests following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even after Floyd, who was black, stopped moving and pleaded for air.

Dorn, who was black, was a friend of the pawn shop owner and often checked on the business when alarms went off.

According to a police probable cause statement, Cannon and Jackson were among those seen on surveillance footage entering the store and then stealing several televisions. Dorn arrived at the store and was shot.

The probable cause statement said surveillance cameras showed Jackson, Cannon and a third person fleeing in a Pontiac G6 that had a temporary license plate registered to Jackson. Police also found Jackson's debit card and his fingerprint on a TV left inside the pawn shop, the statement said.

Two other men have been charged with looting the pawn shop.