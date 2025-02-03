Three children have died in a weekend house fire in suburban Detroit

3 children die in suburban Detroit house fire where smoke alarms were not working

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. -- Three children died in a weekend house fire in suburban Detroit, authorities said.

A 16-year-old girl and two boys, ages 15 and 12, could not escape the fire Sunday night, said Byron Turnquist, fire marshal in West Bloomfield Township.

One of the victims called 911 to report the fire. Turnquist said smoke detectors in the home were not working.

“Working smoke alarms will give you that early notification if there is a problem, and it’s just very important. Test those smoke alarms — make sure that they work,” Turnquist said.

Firefighters had to force their way into the home. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

“There was so much smoke on the street we couldn’t even breathe, so imagine children being in the house. I'm sure they couldn't either,” said Jewelette Estes, who lives in the neighborhood.