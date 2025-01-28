Police say two people were fatally shot, two police officers were hurt and a person believed to be the shooter also died at a grocery store in northern Indiana

3 dead including suspect and 2 officers hurt in shooting at Indiana grocery store

By The Associated Press

ELKHART, Ind. -- Two people were fatally shot and a person believed to be the shooter died at a grocery store Monday in northern Indiana.

Two police officers were injured in the shooting late Monday afternoon at Martin’s Super Market, Elkhart Police Department spokesperson Jessica McBrier said during a media briefing.

She said two people were pronounced dead inside the store and that the two officers “sustained gunfire," and were in stable condition at a hospital, she said.

She said police were interviewing witnesses and that there was no danger to the public. No further information was immediately released.

“It’s a sad day in Elkhart,” McBrier said.

Gov. Mike Braun said on social media that he was in contact with state and local law enforcement about the shooting.

“Maureen and I are praying for the victims and their families,” the post said, referencing the First Lady.

Elkhart is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of South Bend, Indiana.