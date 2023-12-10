3 people killed and 1 wounded in shooting at Atlanta apartment building, police say

By The Associated Press

Police in Atlanta say a shooting has killed three people and left one victim wounded

ATLANTA -- A shooting in Atlanta killed three people and left one victim wounded Saturday evening, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to an address on Peachtree Road NE in the city’s Buckhead district around 6:25 p.m., WANF-TV reported.

Police said three victims in their 20s were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital, WANF reported.

Police said the shooting was linked to drug activity at 3005 Buckhead Apartments, the station reported.

“This wasn’t like a home invasion type of scenario. We believe that the perpetrators were invited in for that drug exchange. It was some type of drug transaction that was taking place inside the apartment,” Maj. Peter Malecki said.

Police planned to run tests on handguns recovered at the scene to determine which of the weapons was involved in the shooting, Malecki said.

Police did not identify the victims and there was no information immediately available about a suspect.