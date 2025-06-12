At least four people are dead in San Antonio and dozens of water rescues were made around the city after heavy rains flooded highways and stranded motorists, officials said Thursday

At least 4 dead in San Antonio after heavy rains flood parts of Texas

Fire officials said they are still searching for two people who are missing. Calls for water rescued began shortly before sunrise, according to the San Antonio police department.