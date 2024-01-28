4 people die in a Los Angeles murder-suicide shooting, police say

Four people are dead following what police in Los Angeles have characterized as a murder-suicide

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Four people are dead following what police in Los Angeles characterized as a murder-suicide on Saturday.

Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 11600 block of Lerdo Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene and investigators determined the shooting was a murder-suicide, police said.

No other details were immediately released about the victims or a possible motive for the shooting.