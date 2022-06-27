More than 40 people transported to hospitals in Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in rural Missouri

More than 40 people transported to hospitals in Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in rural Missouri

ByThe Associated Press
June 27, 2022, 6:53 PM

MENDON, Mo. -- More than 40 people transported to hospitals in Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in rural Missouri.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events