70-foot whale beached off Florida's Gulf Coast

By The Associated Press

VENICE, Fla. -- Authorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida's Gulf Coast on Sunday morning.

The Venice Police Department said in a post that the 70-foot (21-meter) whale is still alive. It beached on a sandbar that is about 50 yards (45 meters) from Service Club Park. They have asked people to stay away from the area while authorities try to help the whale.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and staff from Mote Marine Laboratory were also assisting, the post said.

Police said they haven't determined what type of whale it is.

Venice is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Tampa.