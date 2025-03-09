8 injured when driver plows into California car dealership

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Eight people were injured Saturday when a driver plowed a vehicle into a CarMax location in the Los Angeles area.

Two people were critically injured at the car dealership in Inglewood, while the other six suffered minor injuries, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Torres said.

Video posted on social media portrayed the crash’s aftermath. It shows a damaged SUV driving backward into the building, followed by an employee rushing out. The vehicle pivoted in a lobby area and drove out of the opposite end of the building.

The Associated Press left messages for the Inglewood Police Department and CarMax on Saturday evening.

The incident was initially reported as an active shooter situation, but Torres said that turned out not to be true.