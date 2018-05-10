Teen yelled 'it bit me' before sinking: 911 caller

Crews in central Florida have found a body in an alligator-infested pond where a witness says a teenager yelled "it bit me, it bit me," before disappearing under water.

Orange County Sheriff's spokesman Jeff Williamson said in a Thursday morning email that the marine unit found the body.

Eric Wolfe told 911 dispatchers on Wednesday that he saw a teen flailing his arms in the water and screaming before going under about 20 yards (18 meters) from shore.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Orange County Fire Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff's Office took part in the search.

Williamson said no teens in the area had been reported missing.

No further details were immediately available.