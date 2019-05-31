Admitted serial killer indicted for 2 Cleveland slayings

A man who has confessed to killing more than 90 women across the U.S. has been indicted in Cleveland for the strangulation deaths of two women decades ago.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley on Friday said 78-year-old Samuel Little confessed to killing 21-year-old Mary Jo Peyton in 1984 and 32-year-old Rose Evans in 1991.

Little is possibly the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, surpassing the likes of John Wayne Gacy, Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway, the Green River Killer.

Little was convicted in California of three slayings in 2013 and pleaded to another killing last year in Texas, where he's currently incarcerated. He has told authorities he killed five women in Ohio, including three in Cleveland.

O'Malley says Little's killing spree began in 1970 and ended in 2005.