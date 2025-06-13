Afghan man accused of planning Election Day attack in US pleads guilty

An Afghan man in Oklahoma accused of planning a terrorist attack on Election Day in the U.S. pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide support to a terrorist organization on Friday

An Afghan man in Oklahoma accused of planning an Election Day attack in the U.S. on behalf of the Islamic State group pleaded guilty Friday to terrorism-related charges in federal court.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, pleaded guilty to two offenses: conspiring and providing support to the Islamic State group, and attempting to receive firearms to commit a federal crime of terrorism. The Islamic State is designated by the U.S. as a foreign terrorist organization.

Tawhedi faces up to 35 years in prison.

“The defendant admits he planned and obtained firearms to carry out a violent terror attack on Election Day in 2024, a plot that was detected and disrupted through the good work of the FBI and our partners,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

A phone message was left seeking comment from Craig Hoehns, an attorney for Tawhedi.

Tawhedi was living in Oklahoma City last year when he acquired two AK-47-style rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition to target large crowds, according to court documents. Authorities said he had conspired with multiple people, including his brother-in-law, Abdullah Haji Zada, for several months to plot out the attack.

Zada, who was 17 at the time, was charged as an adult and pleaded guilty in April. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Tawhedi arrived in the U.S. in September 2021 on a special immigration visa shortly after the capital city of Afghanistan, Kabul, was captured by the Taliban. At the time of his arrest on Oct. 7, Tawhedi was on parole while his immigration status was pending, according to the Justice Department. His parole status has since been revoked.

FBI agents had testified earlier that Tawhedi, who worked as a rideshare driver and at auto shops, was under surveillance for more than a month before his arrest.

