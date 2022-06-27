Air ambulance service official tells Kansas City Star at least 8 helicopters taking patients from derailed train

Air ambulance service official tells Kansas City Star at least 8 helicopters taking patients from derailed train

ByThe Associated Press
June 27, 2022, 5:44 PM

MENDON, Mo. -- Air ambulance service official tells Kansas City Star at least 8 helicopters taking patients from derailed train.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events