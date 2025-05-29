Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announces run for US Senate

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced he's running for the U.S. Senate

FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks at a press conference across the street from the Manhattan criminal court on May 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks at a press conference across the street from the Manhattan criminal court on May 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks at a press conference across the street from the Manhattan criminal court on May 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks at a press conference across the street from the Manhattan criminal court on May 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Thursday that he is running for the U.S. Senate, seeking the position being vacated by Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

Marshall, a Republican, announced his candidacy in a video that included multiple clips of him being introduced or praised by President Donald Trump. The video called Marshall the senator that “our state needs and our president can count on.”

Marshall told The Associated Press that he has a “proven track record as attorney general of fighting for the people of Alabama.”

“I think what the people of Alabama are looking for is a strong, proven conservative that is able to help advance President Trump’s agenda and fights for the values of the people of our state,” Marshall said in a telephone interview.

“Lots of people can talk tough, but getting tough things done is what we’ve been able to accomplish," Marshall said.

He said there is “significant overlap” between the issues he has worked on as attorney general and matters before the Senate, including immigration.

As attorney general, Marshall banded with other Republican-led states in filing lawsuits challenging multiple Biden administration policies. He was also one of multiple Republican elected officials who attended Trump's 2024 hush money trial in New York to show support and speak on his behalf.

Marshall's office successfully defended the state's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors and supported other states in their efforts to enact similar bans. His office lost a fight over Alabama's congressional map that resulted in federal judges redrawing the lines.

Marshall also led the development of Alabama’s use of nitrogen gas as an execution method. Alabama in 2024 became the first state to use it.

Tuberville announced Tuesday that he is running for governor in 2026 instead of seeking a second term in the Senate. The rare open Senate seat is expected to draw a crowded field of candidates.

Marshall was first appointed attorney general in 2017 by then-Gov. Robert Bentley. He won a full term in 2018, and was reelected in 2022. He cannot run for another term because of term limits.

He previously served as Marshall County district attorney for 16 years. He was initially elected to that office as a Democrat but switched to the Republican Party in 2011.

Marshall announced last year that he would not run for governor in 2026.