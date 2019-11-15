Alabama police arrest 2 men based on sting videos Authorities in Alabama say they’ve arrested two men based on YouTube sting videos aimed at catching people seeking underage sex

Authorities in Alabama say they’ve arrested two men based on YouTube sting videos aimed at catching people seeking underage sex.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Bradley Lamar White and 23-year-old David Scott Fox Jr. both were arrested after investigations that began with videos produced by young men who say they’re trying to catch sexual predators.

A police statement says White was a choir teacher at middle and high schools in Alexandria and is charged with distributing obscene material to a student and having sexual contact with a student. He resigned Wednesday.

Fox is charged with electronic solicitation of a child.

Court records aren’t available to show whether either man has a lawyer to speak on his behalf. Court dates for both men are set for December.