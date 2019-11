Amtrak train hits vehicle stuck on track as driver calls 911 Investigators say an intoxicated woman was on the phone with 911 when her stuck vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train on South Carolina

Columbia Police Officer P.J. Blendowski said neither Audreyanna Haggins or anyone on the train was hurt in the crash around 1 a.m. Friday near Columbia College.

Blendowski told The State newspaper that Haggins got out of her stuck vehicle and was on the phone with 911 when the Amtrak Silver Star hit it.

Amtrak says the train from New York to Miami was delayed several hours after the crash.

Blendowski says tests showed Haggins’ blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit. She was charged with driving under the influence and jailed. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.

