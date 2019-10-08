Analysts say 23-day UAW strike cost GM 165,000 vehicles

Industry analysts say the 23-day strike by General Motors workers has cost the company production of 165,000 cars and trucks and has passed the point where the GM can make up lost volume.

That means losses are growing for GM, even though dealers have enough inventory to get by for several more weeks.

The strike by 49,000 United Auto Workers began Sept. 16.

GM made another offer Monday and talks continued Tuesday but were hung up on large economic issues.

A person briefed on the talks says the union wants hourly wage increases versus lump-sum payments favored by the company. They're also haggling over pensions, faster wage increases for workers hired after 2007, and products for U.S. factories.

The person didn't want to be identified because the talks are confidential.