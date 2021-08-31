Animal rights groups plan suit to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt

A coalition of animal rights groups plans to file a lawsuit to stop Wisconsin's wolf hunt this fall

August 31, 2021, 2:41 PM
1 min read

MADISON, Wis. -- A coalition of animal rights groups is planning to file a lawsuit Tuesday to stop Wisconsin’s wolf hunt this fall.

The action comes after the state Department of Natural Resources board this month set the quota for the fall hunt at 300 animals, disregarding pleas from multiple groups to cancel the season after hunters blew past their kill quota during a messy spring season. The DNR set the kill limit in February at 119 animals but hunters killed 218, angering conservationists and animal rights groups.

The DNR's last estimates put the wolf population at around 1,000 animals. Hunting opponents insist a fall hunt could cut the population in half. But Wisconsin law mandates that the DNR hold a hunt between November and February every year that the wolf isn't on the endangered species list.

The animal rights groups working on the lawsuit include Animal Wellness Action, Friends of Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, Project Coyote and Animal & Earth Advocates.

Top Stories

Mississippi highway collapses, 2 killed, at least 10 injured

34 minutes ago

COVID-19 live updates: Doctors beg people to get vaccinated as hospitals fill up

Aug 30, 10:33 PM

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill: Prosecutors

Aug 31, 6:27 AM

Afghanistan updates: Biden to defend US military withdrawal

44 minutes ago

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later

Aug 30, 9:01 PM

Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill: Prosecutors

Aug 31, 6:27 AM

Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 8:24 AM

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' criminal trial begins

Aug 31, 6:23 AM

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later

Aug 30, 9:01 PM

Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill: Prosecutors

Aug 31, 6:27 AM

Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 8:24 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later

Aug 30, 9:01 PM

Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 8:24 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill: Prosecutors

Aug 31, 6:27 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events