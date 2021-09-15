Few answers in deaths of 4 Minnesotans found in Wisconsin

Investigators are reviewing bridge and highway cameras as they try to figure out who killed four Minnesota residents whose bodies were found in an SUV abandoned in Wisconsin

September 15, 2021, 6:13 PM
2 min read

MENOMONIE, Wis. -- Investigators were reviewing bridge and highway cameras to try to figure out who killed four Minnesota residents whose bodies were found in an SUV abandoned in a Wisconsin cornfield.

Family members say the two men and two women had been together at a bar Saturday night St. Paul, Minnesota. A farmer discovered the bodies Sunday in his Dunn County cornfield, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) to the east, on Sunday. All four had suffered gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said investigators believe the victims “were randomly brought to” the area and that someone intentionally drove the SUV off the road and into the tall corn in the Town of Sheridan. He said the victims have no known connection to Dunn County.

Bygd said Tuesday that investigators were trying to determine a motive, but that there were no preliminary indications that the homicides involved drugs or organized criminal activity.

The victims were Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; her longtime friend, Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul; Sturm’s brother, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; and Sturm’s boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul.

Pettus had been working at Shamrocks bar and restaurant in St. Paul, where his sister had also been a longtime server, his brother, Zake Pettus said.

The FBI Minneapolis field office is assisting the sheriff’s office, said FBI spokesman Kevin Smith.

Top Stories

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

1 hour ago

McKayla Maroney's statement to Congress on FBI's investigation into sexual abuse

1 hour ago

President Trump speaks at Save America Rally in Washington

Jan 06, 1:49 PM

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify in Congress about sexual abuse

2 hours ago

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

Sep 14, 3:29 PM

Top Stories

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify in Congress about sexual abuse

2 hours ago

Alleged mobsters arrested in New York, New Jersey

Sep 15, 8:23 AM

Little sis running to greet her big brothers after school is too cute for words

Sep 14, 3:18 PM

COVID-19 death rates 6 times higher than July

Sep 14, 7:54 AM

Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected

Sep 15, 8:37 AM

Top Stories

COVID-19 death rates 6 times higher than July

Sep 14, 7:54 AM

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify in Congress about sexual abuse

2 hours ago

Alleged mobsters arrested in New York, New Jersey

Sep 15, 8:23 AM

Little sis running to greet her big brothers after school is too cute for words

Sep 14, 3:18 PM

Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected

Sep 15, 8:37 AM

Top Stories

Little sis running to greet her big brothers after school is too cute for words

Sep 14, 3:18 PM

Alleged mobsters arrested in New York, New Jersey

Sep 15, 8:23 AM

COVID-19 death rates 6 times higher than July

Sep 14, 7:54 AM

Positive results on handling pandemic, Dem turnout advantage help Newsom retain seat

Sep 15, 8:16 AM

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify in Congress about sexual abuse

2 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events