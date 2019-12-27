AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia Images from the Asia-Pacific region this week show a partial solar eclipse in India, a Hong Kong rally in support of Uighurs and a mass protest in India against the citizenship law that excludes Muslim immigrants

In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, file photo, Indians hold national flags and placards during a protest organized by several Muslim organizations against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens India's secular identity in Bangalore, India. More than twenty people have been killed nationwide since the law was passed in Parliament earlier this month in protests that represent the first major roadblock for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist agenda since his party's landslide re-election last spring. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

A roadside vendor holds a special filter to watch a partial solar eclipse in Hyderabad, India.

In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, people wearing masks stand during a rally to show support for Uighurs and their fight for human rights in Hong Kong.

