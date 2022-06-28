AP source: At least 40 people found dead in back of tractor trailer in San Antonio area

AP source: At least 40 people found dead in back of tractor trailer in San Antonio area

ByThe Associated Press
June 27, 2022, 9:44 PM

SAN ANTONIO -- AP source: At least 40 people found dead in back of tractor trailer in San Antonio area.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events