APNewsBreak: Wisconsin GOP to let disabled lawmaker call in

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly intend to change their rules to allow a paralyzed Democratic lawmaker to phone into committee meetings he can't attend in person.

Rep. Jimmy Anderson requested accommodations in January. He's threatened to sue, alleging Republicans are violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Republicans provided The Associated Press with their proposed rule changes ahead of making them public Tuesday. They would allow any lawmaker with a permanent disability to call into committee hearings and executive sessions where votes are taken. Another change would allow a committee to set time limits for debate to ward against long session days that could go overnight.

Anderson asked for no overnight sessions because of his health care needs.

The full Assembly will vote on the rules on Thursday.