Appeals court rejects case accusing NYU Law Review of bias

A federal appeals court says a Texas group has no standing to claim that New York University illegally gives preference to women and racial minorities when selecting editors and articles for the NYU Law Review

August 25, 2021, 9:23 PM
1 min read

NEW YORK -- A Texas group has no standing to claim that New York University illegally gives preference to women and racial minorities when selecting editors and articles for the NYU Law Review, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said that the group — Faculty, Alumni and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences — had failed to show that its members have suffered an injury.

The 2018 lawsuit claimed that the student-run journal once chose editors and articles through merit alone but in recent years started giving weight to women, racial minorities and to sexual orientation and gender identity.

The suit had argued that the process amounts to illegal discrimination against whites and men, and that it diminishes the prestige for alumni who earned spots in the past.

The lawsuit had requested that the U.S. Education Department immediately cut federal funding to the school until the journal stopped considering race or sex.

The appeals ruling affirmed a lower court judge's decision to reject the lawsuit for lack of standing to sue.

Lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

