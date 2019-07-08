Archdiocese removes prominent Detroit priest from pulpit

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit has removed a conservative priest from public ministry after reviewing what it called a "credible allegation" that he had abused a child decades ago.

Rev. Eduard Perrone's suspension came a month after The Associated Press began asking the pastor, archdiocese and law enforcement officials about a former altar boy's allegations that Perrone had groped him.

Archdiocese officials told Perrone's congregation at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish during Sunday serves that members of the local review board found a "semblance of truth" to the accusations. Church officials say they are maintaining a presumption of innocence, but have added him to the archdiocese's list of dozens of credibly accused priests.

Last month, Perrone denied any wrongdoing when the AP asked him about the allegations.