Arizona: 1 officer killed, 1 hurt by suspect in stolen car

GILBERT, Ariz. -- A suspect in a stolen car struck and killed one officer and critically injured another during a wild chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies in the suburbs of Phoenix, authorities said Thursday.

Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar was an 18-year department veteran, his chief said.

“Chris was struck and killed by a violent felon in a stolen vehicle following a multi-agency shooting and pursuit,” Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved in tracking the suspect. The incident began in Pinal County and ended at the SanTan Motorplex in Gilbert, according to ABC15 news.

A Gilbert Police officer was hospitalized in critical condition, the station reported.

The station also reported that police said the suspect busted through the gates at the Chandler airport, causing a closure of the airport, and then continued onto a highway into Gilbert before trying to flee in another vehicle at the auto dealership.

Duggan said his slain officer had touched many lives during his years on the force.

“I just ask that you keep Chris's family in your thoughts and prayers, and take a moment and be mindful of the brave men and women who are out there daily helping keep our communities safe,” the chief said.