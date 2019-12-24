Arkansas police officer shot outside apartment complex Authorities say an Arkansas police officer was shot and wounded by a reportedly suicidal person who was later shot to death by other officers

BRYANT, Ark. -- An Arkansas police officer was shot and wounded Monday night by a reportedly suicidal person who was then shot and killed by other officers, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of a suicidal person at an apartment complex in Bryant, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. The Bryant Police Department said the person opened fire on the officers when they arrived, striking one of them.

Other officers returned fire, killing the person, police said.

The injured officer was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, and her condition wasn't immediately released early Tuesday. Bryant Police Sgt. Todd Crowson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the shooting occurred just outside The Greens at Hurricane Creek apartment complex.

"You hate to see this happen to anybody," Crowson said. “Prayers go out to all involved, and we are hoping for a speedy recovery for her.”

The shooting comes less than three weeks after a Fayetteville, Arkansas, police officer was shot and killed while sitting in a patrol car outside police headquarters.