Arkansas protesters oppose endowment from professor's estate

An Arkansas university is drawing criticism after accepting a scholarship endowment from the estate of a former professor who reportedly assigned graduate students books that deny the Holocaust.

Dozens of students protested Tuesday at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville against the nearly $200,000 endowment from the estate of a former history professor Michael Link.

The Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights organization, says the university shouldn't honor a person it says was anti-Semitic.

A university official did not respond to a request for comment.

The money will go to a yearly scholarship for a senior history major at the university who displays financial need.

Link taught at the university from 1965 until his death in 2016. Arkansas Tech is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.