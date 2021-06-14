Army: Drugs may be factor in deaths of 2 paratroopers

Authorities say two Army paratroopers were found dead in their barracks at Fort Bragg and illicit drugs may have been a factor

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- Two Army paratroopers were found dead in their barracks at Fort Bragg and illicit drugs may have been a factor, officials announced Monday.

The 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers were found unresponsive Friday and declared dead at the scene, according to a news release. A cause of death hasn't been released, but Criminal Investigation Command spokesman Chris Grey said in the release that investigators have “credible information that the soldiers were involved with illicit drugs.”

The soldiers were identified as Spc. Joshua Diamond, 35, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Pfc. Matthew Disney, 20, of Aberdeen, Maryland. They were part of the 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd BCT and “served as field artillery firefinder radar operators,” Army officials said.

Diamond was an Iraq combat veteran, and his honors included the Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and the Army Parachutist Badge, the officials said.

Disney was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge and the Army Parachutist Badge.