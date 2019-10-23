Arpaio pushes bid to erase conviction pardoned by Trump

  • Byjacques billeaud, associated press
PHOENIX — Oct 23, 2019, 1:01 AM ET
Joe ArpaioThe Associated Press
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, former Arizona Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for a portrait after talking about trying to get back the job he lost in 2016 as he announces his 2020 campaign for Maricopa County Sheriff in Fountain Hills, Ariz. An appeals court will hear arguments Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Arpaio's bid to erase his now-pardoned contempt of court conviction from his record. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear arguments Wednesday in former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's bid to erase his now-pardoned contempt of court conviction from his record.

The former sheriff of metro Phoenix pardoned by President Donald Trump had appealed a lower-court ruling that refused to expunge his conviction for disobeying a 2011 court order barring his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

The judge who made the ruling explained pardons don't erase convictions or the facts of cases and that Arpaio's clemency only mooted his possible punishments.

Arpaio's defiance of the court order is believed to have contributed to his 2016 election loss as Maricopa County's top law enforcer.

The 87-year-old lawman is now seeking the Republican nomination in the 2020 sheriff's race.

