Arrests made in Surfside condo collapse victim ID thefts

MIAMI -- Law enforcement officials said they've arrested several people suspected of stealing the identities of victims who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium building collapse in June.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said it will provide details of the investigation during a news conference later Wednesday.

The oceanfront condominium in Surfside collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, killing 98 people.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the 40-year-old building to collapse years after initial warnings about serious structural flaws. Debris has been cleared from the site and taken to a warehouse near the Miami International Airport for examination.

Officials from a number of law enforcement agencies are expected to attend the news conference.