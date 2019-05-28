UN Assembly remembers victims of violence against religion

  • ByThe Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS — May 28, 2019, 6:32 PM ET
Sri Lankan Roman Catholic devotees pray out Side the St. Anthony's church, one of the sites of Easter Sunday attacks in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. More than 250 people were killed in coordinated suicide bomb attacks at three churches and three tourist hotels on Easter Sunday that were claimed by the Islamic State group and carried out by a local radicalized Muslim group. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

The U.N. General Assembly has adopted a resolution designating Aug. 22 as the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.

The 193-member world body adopted the resolution by consensus Tuesday. It was co-sponsored by Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland and the United States.

The resolution expresses serious concern at "continuing acts of intolerance and violence based on religion or belief against individuals, including against persons belonging to religious communities and minorities."

It reiterates that "terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group."

