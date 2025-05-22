Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger ask for trial delay, citing in part publicity around the case

Attorneys for a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students have asked that his trial be delayed

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, is escorted into court for a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

BOISE, Idaho -- Attorneys for a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students have asked that his trial be delayed, citing in part a recent NBC “Dateline” special that they called prejudicial toward Bryan Kohberger and a need for additional time to prepare his defense.

The filing dated Tuesday said moving forward with an August trial would infringe upon Kohberger’s constitutional rights. It said attorneys need more time to review discovery, complete investigations and prepare for trial.

There was no immediate ruling on the request, which comes days after the judge overseeing the case, Fourth District Judge Steven Hippler, said he wanted to identify anyone who may have violated a gag order by leaking information from the investigation to news organizations or anyone else not directly involved with the case.

Hippler last week ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys to provide a list of everyone who might have had access to the previously unreported information about Kohberger’s internet search history and other details that were featured in the “Dateline” episode that aired May 9.

Kohberger's attorneys raised concerns about the special and an upcoming book on the case set for release in mid-July. Their filing states the blurb for the book “suggests that the apparent Dateline leak was not the only violation of this Court’s non-dissemination order.”

“A continuance is necessary to fully investigate the leaks and to mitigate the prejudicial effects of such inflammatory pretrial publicity occurring so close to the current trial date,” the filing said.

Kohberger, 30, a former graduate student in criminal justice at Washington State University, is charged in the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. The four were found dead in a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Kohberger's behalf. Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.