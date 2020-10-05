Arkansas police officer killed, another injured in shooting Authorities say a police officer has been fatally shot and anopther was injured in an exchange of gunfire at an Arkansas hotel

PINE BLUFF, Ark. -- A police officer was fatally shot Monday and another was injured in an exchange of gunfire at a hotel in Arkansas, authorities said.

Officer Kevin Collins was fatally shot Monday afternoon at the Econo Lodge in Pine Buff, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock, Pine Bluff Chief Kelvin Sergeant said. Police Lt. Ralph Isaac was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition, Sergeant said during a news conference.

“We're hurting. We have lost a family member today," he said.

The chief said three officers exchanged gunfire with at least one suspect at the hotel during an ongoing investigation. The third officer was not injured. Authorities did not release any additional details about the suspect or the investigation, including whether any arrests were made or anyone else was inured.

Collins had been with Pine Bluff police since June 2015 and was assigned to the department's violent crimes unit, Sergeant said.

“I can tell you, at his heart, being a police officer is what Kevin wanted to do," Sergeant said.

The Little Rock office of the FBI said on Twitter that it was assisting Pine Bluff Police and State Police in the investigation.

“Our prayers are with the officer’s family, the Pine Bluff Police Department and the law enforcement community," Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Monday afternoon.