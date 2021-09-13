5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire

Authorities say five people are dead and four are injured in a house fire in northern Ohio

September 13, 2021, 12:36 PM
1 min read

AKRON, Ohio -- Five people, including three children, died in an early morning fire Monday in northern Ohio, which left four others injured, authorities said.

Two adults and three children were killed, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Four people were taken to hospitals, the fire department said. Their conditions were not known. Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

The three Akron students who died attended different city schools -- one at an elementary building, another at a middle school and the third in high school, district spokesperson Mark Williamson confirmed in an email.

Another child who was taken to the burn unit of a children’s hospital is a student at a different elementary school, he said.

According to WJW-TV, Akron firefighters arrived on the scene and found relatives and neighbors trying to get family members out of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 3:30 AM

Japan warns citizens of possible attack in Southeast Asia

1 hour ago

On Location: September 10, 2021

Sep 10, 4:26 PM

Biden, Newsom team up seeking COVID-19 momentum: The Note

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 3:30 AM

California recall election comes down to the wire

Sep 12, 7:31 PM

Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

Sep 10, 7:50 PM

Biden, Newsom team up seeking COVID-19 momentum: The Note

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

Sep 10, 7:50 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 3:30 AM

California recall election comes down to the wire

Sep 12, 7:31 PM

Full transcript: Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 12:34 PM

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

Sep 10, 7:50 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 3:30 AM

California recall election comes down to the wire

Sep 12, 7:31 PM

Full transcript: Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 12:34 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events