Authorities ID 3 killed in Florida crash with Amtrak train Authorities have identified three people in Florida who were killed in a vehicle that collided with an Amtrak passenger train in Florida

Authorities have identified three people who were killed in a vehicle that collided with an Amtrak passenger train in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office identified the dead Sunday as 58-year-old Valery Jo Rintamaki of West Palm Beach; and 8-year-old Skyler Prestano and 10-year-old Trystan Prestano, both of Wellington.

Their exact relationship was not disclosed.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told news outlets the crash happened about 2 p.m. Saturday in Indiantown, north of West Palm Beach.

Their vehicle was on a crossing that has no gates but does have railroad signs.

Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said in an email that the train was traveling from Miami to New York. She added that none of the 200 train passengers was injured.

An investigation continues into the crash.