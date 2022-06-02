Authorities: Two physicians, a receptionist and a patient were killed in shooting at Tulsa medical office

Authorities: Two physicians, a receptionist and a patient were killed in shooting at Tulsa medical office

ByThe Associated Press
June 02, 2022, 11:50 AM

TULSA, Okla. -- Authorities: Two physicians, a receptionist and a patient were killed in shooting at Tulsa medical office.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events