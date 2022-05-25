Authorities say victim toll in Texas school shooting stands at 19 children, two adults

ByThe Associated Press
May 24, 2022, 10:15 PM

UVALDE, Texas -- Authorities say victim toll in Texas school shooting stands at 19 children, two adults.

