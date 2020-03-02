Autopsy set for another Mississippi inmate who dies Another Mississippi inmate has died in a state prison system that remains under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department

JACKSON, Miss. -- Another Mississippi inmate has died in a state prison system that remains under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.

Patricia A. Wilhite, 68, died Monday at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. She was serving life without parole, and had been in nearby Central Mississippi Correctional Facility since shortly after her 1998 murder conviction.

A state Department of Corrections news release said “no foul play is suspected” in Wilhite’s death, and an autopsy will be done.

Wilhite is at least the 22nd Mississippi inmate to die since late December. Some of the deaths happened during outbursts of violence. Some inmates were found hanging in their cells. Coroners said other deaths were from natural causes.

The Justice Department announced Feb. 5 that its civil rights division would investigate Mississippi prisons that have struggled with violence, tight budgets, short staffing and shoddy living conditions.

Mississippi prison officials have told state budget writers for years that the department has trouble hiring guards because the jobs are dangerous and the pay is low. Despite the requests, budgets were cut.

Two federal lawsuits have been filed on behalf of prisoners since January, saying Parchman is dangerous, vermin-infested and unfit for human habitation. Attorneys in both lawsuits are being paid by entertainment mogul Jay-Z, rapper Yo Gotti and Team Roc, the philanthropic arm of Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Wilhite was convicted in April 1998 of a 1995 homicide in north Mississippi's Pontotoc County. Her first trial ended in a mistrial. Her second trial was held in Monroe County, where she was convicted and sentenced.