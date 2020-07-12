Average US gas price up 2 cents over 2 weeks to $2.24/gallon The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline increased by 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.24 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline increased by 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.24 per gallon.

That’s 59 cents below the average pump price from a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase comes as crude oil prices rise.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.20 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $1.79 in Houston.

The average price of diesel is $2.54, down a penny from two weeks ago.