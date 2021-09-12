Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.25

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline went up 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.25 per gallon

September 12, 2021, 6:10 PM
1 min read

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline went up 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.25 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the increase resumes the climb in gas prices the past ten months, following a two-week break where the average price dropped by 2 cents.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.48 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.74 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $3.34 a gallon, up 2 cents since Aug. 27.

Top Stories

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

Manchin, Sanders at odds over $3.5 trillion budget resolution

4 hours ago

GOP candidate refuses to answer whether he'll accept California recall results

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Teenager fatally shot at Pennsylvania Halloween event

3 hours ago

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

Manchin, Sanders at odds over $3.5 trillion budget resolution

4 hours ago

GOP candidate refuses to answer whether he'll accept California recall results

1 hour ago

SpaceX to send 1st all-civilian crew into orbit for 3 days

Sep 12, 8:01 AM

Top Stories

Teenager fatally shot at Pennsylvania Halloween event

3 hours ago

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

Manchin, Sanders at odds over $3.5 trillion budget resolution

4 hours ago

SpaceX to send 1st all-civilian crew into orbit for 3 days

Sep 12, 8:01 AM

GOP candidate refuses to answer whether he'll accept California recall results

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Teenager fatally shot at Pennsylvania Halloween event

3 hours ago

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 11:09 AM

Manchin, Sanders at odds over $3.5 trillion budget resolution

4 hours ago

President and first lady attend wreath-laying ceremony at Pentagon

Sep 11, 5:19 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events