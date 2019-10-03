Baby who died in van in Phoenix was in foster father’s care

Authorities say a baby who died after being left inside a hot vehicle in Phoenix was in the care of a foster parent.

Phoenix police haven’t released the name of the 4-month-old girl who died Tuesday or the foster family.

They say the foster father told officers he picked up the baby for an appointment and forget to drop her off before returning to work at a Phoenix elementary school.

A city fire department crew arrived and reported finding the girl still strapped in a car seat in a van.

Firefighters say the girl was beyond any resuscitative efforts and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear how long the baby was in the car on the 89-degree day.