Bail on hold for Virginia Tech player charged with murder

Arguments presented at a bond hearing for a Virginia Tech freshman linebacker charged with second-degree murder reveal that he told police he beat his victim after discovering that his Tinder match, “Angie,” was a man

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- A Virginia Tech freshman linebacker charged with second-degree murder fatally beat his victim after discovering that the person, whom he met on Tinder as “Angie,” was a man, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Montgomery County General District Court Judge Randal Duncan set a secured bond of $75,000 for Isimemen Etute, 18, of Virginia Beach, but he will remain in jail after prosecutors filed an expedited appeal, news outlets reported. Etute, who is charged in the death of 40-year-old Jerry Smith, was set to be released to live with his family. His release is on hold for up to five days, but the appeal may be heard Thursday or Friday.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Morgan argued against bail, revealing details about the case from Etute's statements to police. Etute said he visited Smith's apartment in April after he was matched with someone named “Angie” on Tinder, but when he returned on May 31, he discovered his match was a man, prosecutors said, citing police statements. Etute told police he punched and stomped Smith and heard gurgling as he left, but didn’t call police. The medical examiner’s office had previously revealed that Smith died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Duncan acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations, but said there was no evidence that Etute wouldn’t appear for trial or posed a danger to the community.