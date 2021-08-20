Barron Trump to attend exclusive school near Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump's youngest son will be attending an exclusive private school not far from Mar-a-Lago

August 20, 2021, 4:34 PM
2 min read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Barron Trump, the 15-year-old son of former president Donald Trump, has enrolled at an exclusive private school not far from his father's Mar-a-Lago home.

The teen will be attending Oxbridge Academy starting next week as a sophomore, t he Palm Beach Post reports. Administrators at the West Palm Beach school sent an email to parents on Wednesday telling them about his arrival with the family's permission.

“A small contingent of (Secret Service) agents will be present during each school day,” wrote Ralph Mauer, the school's head. “We are working directly with the Secret Service to ensure that logistics and security work smoothly and discreetly with little impact on students, faculty, staff, or day-to-day operations.”

Scott Siegfried, the school's director of advancement, told the Post the school has gotten little feedback from parents, with most of it positive. While the school has other children from prominent families, this will be the first time it has dealt with Secret Service.

“They want to have little impact on our day-to-day operations,” Siegfried said. “They’ve done this for other former presidents’ kids. They’re fantastic.”

Oxbridge was founded in 2011 by billionaire Bill Koch, who is the brother of Charles and the late David Koch, who ran the family's Koch Industries. Annual tuition at the 54-acre campus is $34,800 for high school students.

Barron, who now stands 6-foot-7 (2 meters), had been attending St. Andrew’s Episcopal School near Washington, D.C.

