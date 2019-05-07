'Big Bang Theory' tops 'Game of Thrones' in weekly ratings

In the ratings battle between TV titans "The Big Bang Theory" and "Game of Thrones," laughs won out.

CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" was last week's most-watched program, with 12.5 million viewers tuning in for the comedy's home stretch. The last episode of its 12-season run will air Thursday, May 16.

HBO's "Game of Thrones," also nearing the end after eight seasons, placed second, according to Nielsen figures released Tuesday.

The dark fantasy drew 11.8 million viewers to the episode that debuted last Sunday, edged out by the sitcom it had bested the week before.

The final "Game of Thrones" episode airs May 19.