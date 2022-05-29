3 more bodies found after deadly Georgia boat crash

Searchers have found the bodies of three missing boaters after two motorboats collided on a Georgia river, bringing the death toll from the crash to five people

Two people had been found dead shortly after the Saturday collision on the Wilmington River near Savannah, authorities said. The bodies of the three boaters still missing were recovered Sunday morning, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Sgt. Cindy Miller told WTOC-TV. They were found in water about 14 feet (4.3 meters) deep, and in close proximity to each other, authorities said.

One of the boats had six people aboard and the other carried three people, the U.S. Coat Guard said in a statement. At least four people were taken to hospitals, authorities said. The names of those involved were not immediately made public.

The incident is the second involving a boat and serious injuries on the Wilmington River this month. A local businessman was killed May 5 when a boat he was aboard struck an unlit channel marker near the Savannah Yacht Club and he was struck on the head by an unknown object, authorities said.

Saturday was the start of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest of the year for recreational boaters.